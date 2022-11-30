Chandrababu Naidu sees plan to eliminate him and son Lokesh

November 30, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - DENDULURU (ELURU)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that a few persons, at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him and his son Lokesh.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after launching the party’s campaign titled, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, to expose the failures of the YSRCP government in the State, at Denduluru in Eluru district.

“There is a talk that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s team is hatching a plan to eliminate me. They are also targeting Mr. Lokesh. It is not as easy as eliminating your (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) paternal uncle,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not have come out of his house had I targeted him during my tenure as Chief Minister. At best, he can register more cases against me,” Mr. Naidu said.

“You (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) have been registering cases against me and my party leaders for the past more than three years. Innocent people are being booked and forced to state my name in their statements,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

In all, 29 cases had been registered against former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar alone, he said.

“In 2019, I had cautioned people that the fate of capital Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation project will be in question if the YSRCP was voted to power. The 2024 elections will be the last chance for the people to protect the State from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The 2024 elections will not be the last for me. I had served as Chief Minister of the unified State. Be brave and fight against the YSRCP. I want people to realise their mistake. They should not vote for YSRCP in the ensuing elections,” Mr. Naidu said.