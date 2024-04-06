Chandrababu Naidu sees hidden agenda between Congress and YSRCP

April 06, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - PEDAKURAPADU (PALNADU)

The Congress party and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are one and the same, observes Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Krosuru of Palnadu district in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency on April 6 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu said, “Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, has announced her support to both of them in the elections. What does this indicate? Their mask has been unveiled.”

“When Ms. Sharmila floated a party in Telangana, Ms. Vijayamma supported her and made it clear that she had no stake in the A.P. politics. But now, Ms. Vijayamma is supporting both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila. This is nothing but a conspiracy to split the anti-incumbency, anti-Jagan and anti-YSRCP vote, and dent the prospects of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief exhorted the voters and the NDA cadre to be wary of the “hidden political agenda” of both the Congress and YSRCP in the State.

“If Ms. Sharmila has some problem with her brother Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy over sharing of assets, they should arrive at an amicable settlement within the family. But it is not a political or public issue,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy ahead of the 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu said he was the first to condemn it.

Dig at Suneetha

“When the slain leader’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy was fighting for justice in court, I expressed my solidarity with her. But now, Ms. Suneetha is appealing to the people to cast their vote in favour of Ms. Sharmila in order to split the anti-YSRCP vote in the State,” Mr. Naidu observed.

“Any split in the anti-YSRCP vote will favour Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

