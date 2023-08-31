Chandrababu Naidu seeks people’s cooperation to restore ‘lost glory of Andhra Pradesh’

August 31, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on August 31 that he would be releasing the manifesto for the 2024 elections on October 24 (Dasara), and requested the people to let their expectations known to the party cadres who would be visiting them during the 45-day ‘Babu Surety — Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ campaign starting September 1 in order to make it an inclusive document.

In an open letter to the people, Mr. Naidu stated that the objective of the programme was to plan welfare schemes in a realistic manner by directly hearing from them, and it was an unprecedented consultative exercise undertaken by the party to take a calibrated approach to resolve issues from the micro level.

The party cadres would explain the benefit each family was likely to derive from the slew of welfare schemes proposed to be implemented by the TDP after the likely regime change in 2024.

New schemes

“It has already been decided to introduce ‘Mahasakthi’, ‘Annadata’ and ‘Yuvagalam’ schemes, to bring out legislation for the protection of the Backward Classes, provide drinking water tap connection to every household, and to improve the living standards of the poor under the ‘Poor to Rich’ programme,” he said.

Mr. Naidu observed that Andhra Pradesh had made rapid strides with a double-digit growth rate before the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power. Things had since taken a turn for the worse as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State into reverse gear.

The TDP was striving to bring back the State’s lost glory, for which people’s cooperation was essential, Mr. Naidu said, while insisting that recovery was possible only when equal importance was given to development and welfare.

