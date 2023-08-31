HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu seeks people’s cooperation to restore ‘lost glory of Andhra Pradesh’

In an open letter, TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu urges people to let their expectations known to the party cadres during the 45-day ‘Babu Surety — Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ campaign being launched on September 1 so as to prepare a manifesto that gives equal importance to both development and welfare

August 31, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu says he will release the party manifesto for the 2024 elections on October 24.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu says he will release the party manifesto for the 2024 elections on October 24. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on August 31 that he would be releasing the manifesto for the 2024 elections on October 24 (Dasara), and requested the people to let their expectations known to the party cadres who would be visiting them during the 45-day ‘Babu Surety — Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ campaign starting September 1 in order to make it an inclusive document.

In an open letter to the people, Mr.  Naidu stated that the objective of the programme was to plan welfare schemes in a realistic manner by directly hearing from them, and it was an unprecedented consultative exercise undertaken by the party to take a calibrated approach to resolve issues from the micro level.

The party cadres would explain the benefit each family was likely to derive from the slew of welfare schemes proposed to be implemented by the TDP after the likely regime change in 2024.

New schemes

“It has already been decided to introduce ‘Mahasakthi’, ‘Annadata’ and ‘Yuvagalam’ schemes, to bring out legislation for the protection of the Backward Classes, provide drinking water tap connection to every household, and to improve the living standards of the poor under the ‘Poor to Rich’ programme,” he said.

Mr. Naidu observed that Andhra Pradesh had made rapid strides with a double-digit growth rate before the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power. Things had since taken a turn for the worse as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State into reverse gear.

The TDP was striving to bring back the State’s lost glory, for which people’s cooperation was essential, Mr. Naidu said, while insisting that recovery was possible only when equal importance was given to development and welfare.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.