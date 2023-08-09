HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu seeks CBI inquiry into violence at Punganur during his visit to Chittoor district

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleges that the YSRCP leaders and activists had tried to eliminate him in spite of having NSG protection

August 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 9 (Wednesday) sought a CBI inquiry into the violent incidents at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district in which the “YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are involved with the tacit support of the police.”

“The YSRCP leaders and others tried to eliminate me in spite of having NSG protection,” Mr. Naidu alleged at a media conference here.

Mr. Naidu arrived here on a two-day tour of the Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram-Manyam, and Srikakulam districts.

‘Chittoor SP acting list YSRCP activist’

“Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy is acting like a YSRCP activist. He is responsible for the incidents and attack on me. He had violated the rules and regulations when he was Additional SP in Narsipatnam. A TDP activist had lost his leg because of his acts in Narsipatnam,” Mr. Naidu charged.

“Cases have been foisted against 370 party leaders and activists in the last few years. The government wants to eliminate the TDP leaders. We request the Union government to order a CBI inquiry into the incidents in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu showed the video footage of the incidents at Punganuru and how the NSG commandos had struggled to protect him when a mob attacked him with the support of the YSRCP leaders and activists.

Appeal to NHRC

Senior party leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Kondru Muralimohan, and party district president Kimidi Nagarjuna lashed out at the police for naming Mr. Naidu as A1 in the charge-sheet filed with regard to the Punganuru incidents.

Mr. Muralimohan urged the National Human Rights Commission to inquire into the incidents as there was no protection for the former Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Irrigation projects neglected’

In the morning, Mr. Naidu visited the Thotapalli irrigation project located in Parvatipuram district. He alleged that the YSRCP government had completely ignored the irrigation projects, including Thotapalli. He said the government neglected the maintenance of irrigation canals too, as a result of which they were chocked with silt.

Mr. Naidu would also visit the Vamsadhara Phase-II project at Patapatnam.

The police personnel provided additional security for his tour. Senior leader Buddha Venkanna said the party would not spare anyone if law and order was violated during Mr. Naidu’s tour of the three districts.

