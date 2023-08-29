HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu, scared of poll defeat, crying hoarse over fake voters’ issue, says Minister Usha Sricharan

Let the authorities visit the State and verify the records and the TDP is bound to get exposed, says the Minister for Women and Child Welfare

August 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The TDP president is resorting to deceptive politics, says Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan.

The TDP president is resorting to deceptive politics, says Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan on August 21 (Tuesday) accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to deceptive politics over the fake voters’ issue and levelling false allegations against the YSRCP government.

Addressing the media, Ms. Usha Sricharan alleged that the names of fake voters were largely included in the electoral rolls during the TDP’s tenure. “The TDP, scared of defeat in the coming Assembly elections, is now crying hoarse over the fake voters’ issue,” said the Minister.

In a democratic set-up, the Minister said, they ( the TDP) were at liberty to lodge complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) or any other authority of their choice. “However, people of the State are well versed with the truth. Mr. Naidu always creates confusion among the people and hurls baseless allegations against the government for political gain,” she said.

“Let the authorities visit the State and verify the records. The truth will emerge and the TDP is bound to get exposed,” said the Minister.

Ms. Srichanran said no matter how hard the TDP leaders undertake tours or padayatras, the YSRCP would bounce back to power with an absolute majority. She expressed confidence that the YSRCP would win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / election / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.