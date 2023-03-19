ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu says TDP’s victory in MLC elections sets the tone for 2024 elections

March 19, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Former CM and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu termed his party’s victory in the MLC elections (graduates constituencies) as the people’s victory and as a rebellion against the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government that began on his home turf Pulivendula. People apparently realised the consequences of voting for YSR Congress, he said, calling the triumph a harbinger of hope for the Opposition parties in their battle against the prevailing autocratic rule.

Addressing mediapersons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri on March 19, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said people were determined to teach Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson as he never pays heed to wise counsel.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been using his money and muscle power to decimate the Opposition and that the CM made the people close to him ‘partners in crime’ to achieve his objectives.

“What we have witnessed in recent years was a vicious campaign against the Opposition parties. The parties could barely function as they came under severe restrictions and physical attacks on their leaders and even the grassroot workers. I have never seen such a hostile atmosphere in my long political career,” Mr. Naidu observed.

“The State has been going through turmoil for the last four years due to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies, but he clearly has no will to rectify his mistakes, which started with the demolition of Praja Vedika and led to the destruction of the people’s dream capital Amaravati. He will pay a heavy price for all that in 2024 elections,” Mr. Naidu added.

