Chandrababu Naidu responsible for stopping all government schemes, alleges Dharmana Prasada Rao

Revenue Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for Srikakulam, Dharmana Prasada Rao, on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for stopping many welfare schemes such as ‘Cheyutha’, payment of subsidy on seeds, distribution of pension to elderly people, as he instigated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to approach Election Commission of India (ECI) to discontinue the schemes till the elections were over.

While campaigning in Gara and Srikakulam mandals, Mr. Prasada Rao said that poor people had become victims with the schemes being stopped, including the distribution of essential commodities in several places.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the image of YSRCP among the poor people. With the fear of defeat, he is creating lot of troubles for the government which wanted a smooth administration of the schemes. We request the Election Commission to think twice before stopping the schemes since those were not new initiatives,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.