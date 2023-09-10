Chandrababu Naidu remand: Govt. will take the ‘skill development scam’ to its logical conclusion, asserts Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

September 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has asserted that the judicial remand for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is not a victory, or a big achievement.

“The law is taking its own course, and the State government will take the A.P. Skill Development Corporation case to its logical conclusion,” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP State general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs), said while addressing the media soon after the ACB court verdict, at the party office on September 10.

He alleged that public money had been siphoned off in a planned manner in the skill development project.

“Now, the State government’s effort is to see that none will dare commit such a mistake in the future,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government wanted transparency and accountability in the systems, and would endeavour to ensure them, he said, and reiterated that there was no vengeance, or political vendetta behind the arrest.

The investigating agencies would carry out their work, and the court would decide, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Mr. Naidu, however, was blowing the issue out of proportions with an eye on the elections, he alleged. He further said that Mr. Naidu’s son, Lokesh, or his “adopted son” (Pawan Kalyan) and others were talking out of desperation.

“Naidu cannot take shelter under the argument that he is being targeted, and there is no question of sparing him for siphoning off public money.”Sajjala Ramakrishna ReddyYSRCP State general secretary

“Mr. Naidu cannot take shelter under the argument that he is being targeted. There is no question of sparing him for siphoning off public money,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, and added that there was circumstantial evidence to prove him guilty.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the former Chief Minister should have presented his case before the court. Instead, he tried to enact a drama like he did at Punganur.

“Mr. Naidu broke into tears. What can the court do with this? The court sees the merits in a case. Mr. Naidu tries to define the jurisdiction of courts, police and the government. The problem is Mr. Naidu thinks that he is immune and cannot be touched. He should seek relief, and prove his innocence in the court of law. But, he tried to evoke sympathy out of the arrest, which ultimately did not work out,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

To a question, he said the YSRCP, given its electoral strength, public representation, or popular support, reacted strongly.

“This will be an issue in the elections. There are many other issues such as Amaravati, ring road, inner ring road, assigned lands, and swindling of thousands of crores of rupees in irrigation projects. Had the TDP taken the process in a dignified manner, the YSRCP would not have uttered a word,” he said.

