Chandrababu Naidu puts liquor sales in A.P. in last four years at a staggering ₹1 lakh crore

All these transactions are in cash, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu says, and adds that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation on this count as he came to power by promising total prohibition

June 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming YSRCP leader P. Subhaschandra Bose into the party, at a meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh in the last four-and-a-half years stand at a staggering ₹1 lakh crore.

“But, all these payments are in cash, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation as he has promised at the time of the 2019 elections to impose total prohibition,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the Avanigadda constituency party meeting, at the party central office at Mangalagiri on June 30 (Friday).

Several YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, including the party’s Krishna district general secretary Paruchuri Subhaschandra Bose, joined the TDP at the meeting.

“The YSRCP government has increased power tariffs eight times, while they remained unchanged during the TDP term. People should defeat the ruling party if they want the State to make a fresh beginning. ”N. Chandrababu NaiduTDP national president

Mr. Naidu further said that the YSRCP government had increased the power tariffs eight times, whereas the tariffs remained unchanged during the TDP term.

“Besides, smart meters are being installed to fleece the farmers. If the TDP comes to power, it will promote solar energy on a large scale, which helps in avoiding tariff hikes,” the former Chief Minister asserted.

Mr. Naidu said the performance of the YSRCP government was awful, and that people should defeat the ruling party in the coming elections if they wanted the State to make a fresh beginning, having seen the Chief Minister’s “vindictive attitude.”

The TDP supremo observed that he had a dream to develop Amaravati into a world class capital city, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy shattered it. He also ruined Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu said, and added that the Chief Minister was bent on having the Executive capital in the Port City notwithstanding the pending court cases.

Interlinking of rivers

Further, Mr. Naidu expressed regret that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in taking forward the Polavaram and various other projects. “My plans to link the Krishna and the Godavari rivers have also come to naught,” he added.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed on all fronts. People should remove him from power, having seen his atrocities and lack of concern for development,” Mr. Naidu said.

