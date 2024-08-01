Chandrababu Naidu prays at Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam in Nandyal district on August 1 (Thursday).

The hill shrine is the second among the 12 Jyotirlingas and the sixth among the ‘ashtadasa’ (18) Shakti Peethams in the country.

Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju and temple priests ushered Mr. Naidu’s entourage into the temple after offering him the traditional welcome with ‘poornakumbham’.

Initially, Mr. Naidu offered prayers to the Ratna Garbha Ganapathi and later reached the temples of Goddess Bhramaramba and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Priests showered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ on him and offered him ‘theertha prasadam’.

Mr. Naidu also had a look at the golden chariot valued at ₹12 crore, presented to the temple by Member of Parliament (Nellore) Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. Member of Parliament Byreddy Shabari, Ministers N. Md. Farook (Law & Justice, Minority Welfare) and B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings and Investments), Srisailam MLA B. Rajasekhar Reddy, and Collector G. Rajakumari accompanied Mr. Naidu.

At Srisailam project

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Srisailam irrigation project along with Ministers Nimmala Rama Naidu (Water Resources) and Gottipati Ravikumar (Power), and Superintending Engineer (Srisailam Project) Ramachandra Murthy, where he was given a presentation on the status of irrigation projects in the State.

Mr. Naidu offered ‘harathi’ to the Krishna river and left a sari into it as ‘saarey’ (offering) to the Goddess.

Legislators K. Jaya Suryaprakash Reddy (Dhone), G. Charita Reddy (Panyam), G. Jayasurya (Nandikotkur), and B. Akhilapriya (Allagadda), Deputy Inspector-General of Police K. Praveen Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana were present.