Chandrababu Naidu playing with lives of pensioners, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 02, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) regional coordinator of north Andhra region Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Tuesday, alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other opposition leaders were playing with lives of senior citizens by completely disturbing the disbursement of pensions across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subba Reddy was the chief guest for the party’s review meeting organised by YSRCP MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 60 lakh elderly and others dependent on pension were facing untold miseries with the barring of volunteers from the distribution of pension amount.

“TDP-JSP targeted the volunteers’ system right from the beginning as people of all sections could avail the services at their door steps. Now, they used election code as a pretext to prevent the distribution of pensions. Strangely, they also staged a protest over the delay of the distribution of pension amount. People will teach a lesson to the opposition parties,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

He said that people had already rejected those parties which failed to announce strong candidates in many constituencies of north Andhra region. YSRCP Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar, Mr. Sambangi China Appala Naidu exuded confidence that the party would sweep the elections. YSRCP deputy regional coordinator Majji Srinivasa Rao was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.