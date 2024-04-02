GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu playing with lives of pensioners, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

60 lakh elderly and others dependent on pension are facing untold miseries with the barring of volunteers from the distribution of pension amount, says YSRCP leader

April 02, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking during the party meeting organised in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking during the party meeting organised in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) regional coordinator of north Andhra region Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Tuesday, alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other opposition leaders were playing with lives of senior citizens by completely disturbing the disbursement of pensions across the State.

Mr. Subba Reddy was the chief guest for the party’s review meeting organised by YSRCP MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 60 lakh elderly and others dependent on pension were facing untold miseries with the barring of volunteers from the distribution of pension amount.

“TDP-JSP targeted the volunteers’ system right from the beginning as people of all sections could avail the services at their door steps. Now, they used election code as a pretext to prevent the distribution of pensions. Strangely, they also staged a protest over the delay of the distribution of pension amount. People will teach a lesson to the opposition parties,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

He said that people had already rejected those parties which failed to announce strong candidates in many constituencies of north Andhra region. YSRCP Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar, Mr. Sambangi China Appala Naidu exuded confidence that the party would sweep the elections. YSRCP deputy regional coordinator Majji Srinivasa Rao was also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.