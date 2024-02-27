GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan to address joint meeting in Tadepalligudem on February 28

Five lakh supporters of both the TDP and JSP are expected to turn up for the meeting; BJP yet to be given an invitation

February 27, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan will together share their roadmap on the development of Andhra Pradesh, apart from giving hints about the joint manifesto, at the Tadepalligudem public meeting in West Godavari district on February 28 (Wednesday).

An estimated five lakh supporters of both the parties are expected to turn up for the meeting.

Cadres of both the parties from across the State have been invited for the public meeting, which is expected to showcase the strength of the alliance. As of February 26 (Monday), no official invitation was sent to the BJP for the public meeting.

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is coordinating the public meeting. In an official release, Mr. Manohar said, “Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan will separately share their ideas and roadmap on the development of Andhra Pradesh in the next five years. They will also speak about the joint manifesto.”

Until now, the TDP has released the first part of its manifesto before the alliance was forged with the JSP.

