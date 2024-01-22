ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan condemn A.P. govt.’s ‘retaliatory action’ against Anganwadi workers 

January 22, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government’s decision to terminate the services of the protesting Anganwadi workers is unfortunate, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘retaliatory action’ against the protesting Anganwadi workers.

In a message on the social media platform ‘X’ on January 22 (Monday), Mr. Naidu stated that the proposed termination of the Anganwadi workers for protesting against the government’s “indifference” to their legitimate demands was deplorable. 

The former Chief Minister asserted that the manner in which the Anganwadi workers’ strike was foiled reflected Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “dictatorial attitude”. The Chief Minister should focus on ways to resolve the issues raised by the workers instead of suppressing their protests ‘unethically’, Mr. Naidu demanded. 

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, in a statement, said that the government’s approach to the strike of the Anganwadi workers and helpers was “undemocratic”.

He observed that the Anganwadi workers were rendering their services for nominal salaries and they were protesting peacefully against the government’s “stubbornness” in addressing their concerns. 

The government’s decision to terminate their services was unfortunate, he said, while pointing out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to pay the Anganwadi workers ₹1,000 more than the salaries being drawn by their counterparts in the neighbouring States. 

