Chandrababu Naidu needs alliance as he is weak: taunts Andhra Pradesh Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and his collegemate Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scouting for alliance partners as he has ‘turned weak’.

Speaking to the media in his Punganur constituency of Chittoor district on Friday, the Minister accused Mr. Naidu of not having the courage or confidence to take on ‘a dynamic leader’ like Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence was looking to other parties ahead of the next general elections. “Tigers will never go for hunting in herds,” he remarked.

Referring to ‘probity in politics’, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy expressed regret over political leaders stooping to the level of showing slippers at rivals and bringing family members into public debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I served as student leader in SV University much before Chandrababu came to politics. The points of discussion used to be dignified,” he recalled, while appealing to the rival parties to maintain decorum.