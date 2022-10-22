Chandrababu Naidu needs alliance as he is weak: taunts Andhra Pradesh Minister

Peddireddi expresses over leaders stooping to the level of showing slippers at rivals

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 22, 2022 17:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and his collegemate Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scouting for alliance partners as he has ‘turned weak’.

Speaking to the media in his Punganur constituency of Chittoor district on Friday, the Minister accused Mr. Naidu of not having the courage or confidence to take on ‘a dynamic leader’ like Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence was looking to other parties ahead of the next general elections. “Tigers will never go for hunting in herds,” he remarked.

Referring to ‘probity in politics’, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy expressed regret over political leaders stooping to the level of showing slippers at rivals and bringing family members into public debate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I served as student leader in SV University much before Chandrababu came to politics. The points of discussion used to be dignified,” he recalled, while appealing to the rival parties to maintain decorum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app