Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu needs alliance as he is weak: taunts Andhra Pradesh Minister

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and his collegemate Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scouting for alliance partners as he has ‘turned weak’.

Speaking to the media in his Punganur constituency of Chittoor district on Friday, the Minister accused Mr. Naidu of not having the courage or confidence to take on ‘a dynamic leader’ like Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence was looking to other parties ahead of the next general elections. “Tigers will never go for hunting in herds,” he remarked.

Referring to ‘probity in politics’, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy expressed regret over political leaders stooping to the level of showing slippers at rivals and bringing family members into public debate.

“I served as student leader in SV University much before Chandrababu came to politics. The points of discussion used to be dignified,” he recalled, while appealing to the rival parties to maintain decorum.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 5:56:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/chandrababu-naidu-needs-alliance-as-he-is-weak-taunts-andhra-pradesh-minister/article66041156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY