Chandrababu Naidu mourns death of Swaminathan

September 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the death of Professor M.S. Swaminathan, the architect of India’s Green Revolution, from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Mr. Naidu appealed to his wife Bhuvaneswari, daughter-In-law Nara Brahmani and former Minister P. Narayana to convey his condolences to the family members of the agricultural scientist.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has recollected the services of M.S. Swaminathan to the country and achieving food security,” said Mr. Narayana.

