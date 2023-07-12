Chandrababu Naidu moots P4 model to develop Andhra Pradesh

July 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Undavalli (Guntur district)

The Telugu Desam Party’s second manifesto will be released on ‘Vijaya Dasami’ day (Dasara) in October, and the focus will be on alleviation of poverty, welfare programmes and development, says party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The party had released its first manifesto, titled ‘Bhavishyatki Guarantee’, (a guarantee for future) in May, which promised direct benefit transfer and free transport for women, and three LPG cylinders free of cost to each household in the underprivileged sections.

Speaking to select mediapersons at his residence at Undavalli on July 12 (Wednesday), Mr. Naidu, giving details about the forthcoming manifesto, said he was coming up with a P4 model (Public, Private, People and Partnership) to strengthen the State on multiple grounds.

“The State is right now shattered, and youth is suffering due to lack of employment. We will tie up with corporates and provide 20 lakh jobs, besides providing ₹3,000 stipend for the unemployed. Sops for women, suitable MSP for farmers, safe drinking water, affordable power, and a law for protection of BCs will be included,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of Indians is English language, and several virtual opportunities (work from home) can be facilitated in consultation with the corporates,” he added.

Mr. Naidu plans to replicate the Hyderabad model of development in Andhra Pradesh and create IT, biotech, pharma, financial and sports hubs, and industrial ecosystem in the State.

“Hyderabad is the proof of concept we have conceived decades ago, and people are enjoying the fruits. That’s the way to add value to the State and create wealth. The plan is to create industrial environment, more jobs and right value for goods and services. The business environment will lead to higher incomes to all sections of society.”N. Chandrababu Naidu TDP national president

Commenting on the present scenario, Mr. Naidu said, “The leadership has failed in integrating the available resources. There is no development, no capital, no Polavaram and no infrastructure. All that we have is personal and physical attacks, and more number of farmer suicides. We will change everything, and lead the State in a positive direction. The ensuing elections are very important for us and the State. We will give our best.”

