Chandrababu Naidu misleading people on Bhogapuram airport, alleges Botcha

May 05, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on his commitment to develop the State, according to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media were blaming the Chief Minister only to mislead people and gain political mileage.

Mr. Satyanarayana said, “Under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the North Andhra region has been developing.”

After getting clearances from courts, the State government started construction of the Bhogapuram airport, he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had opposed acquisition of 12,000 acres for the airport. We reduced the extent to 2,300 acres, providing great relief to the farmers,” he added.