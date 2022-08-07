Chandrababu Naidu meets President Droupadi Murmu

Staff Reporter August 07, 2022 05:45 IST

Staff Reporter August 07, 2022 05:45 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi to attend the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu meets President Droupadi Murmu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi to attend the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Mr. Naidu is in New Delhi to attend the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media, he said it was just a courtesy call to congratulate Ms. Murmu on her victory as President of India. He said that the TDP extended unconditional support and all the party MPs and MLAs voted for her. In the evening, Mr. Naidu participated in the meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he had a brief chat with Mr. Modi.



Our code of editorial values