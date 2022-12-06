Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Aayog CEO in New Delhi

December 06, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Naidu, who had attended the G-20 preparatory meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, was said to have shared his views with Mr. Parameswaran on Vision-2047, by which year India would enter the 100th year of Independence.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Parameswaran were understood to have discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TDP leader and MP K. Rammohan Naidu and former MP K. Ramamohan Rao were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US