Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Aayog CEO in New Delhi

December 06, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer in New Delhi.

Mr Naidu, who had attended the G-20 preparatory meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, was said to have shared his views with Mr. Parameswaran on Vision-2047, by which year India would enter the 100th year of Independence.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Parameswaran were understood to have discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge.

TDP leader and MP K. Rammohan Naidu and former MP K. Ramamohan Rao were present.