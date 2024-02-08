Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, stirring speculation about a possible alliance 

February 08, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday night stirring speculations that the two parties may join hands in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections. However, as per sources in the TDP, it is not an easy choice for them and Mr. Naidu has shared his reservations about the alliance. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the State.

Mr. Naidu met Mr. Shah at the Home Minister’s residence with sources saying that Mr. Nadda was also present in the meeting. The former Chief Minister did not speak to the media after the meeting. The BJP wants TDP to take a decision within the next two weeks, before the Election Commission notifies the election. The ruling party wants to draw a contrast between the crumbling Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - with near paralysis in seat-sharing talks between its constituents - and a fortified National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

If Mr. Naidu returns to the BJP-led NDA, he will be the second major regional leader to have done so after Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the Opposition and joined its fold last month.

“There are both pros and cons to having an alliance with the BJP. We need to figure out if the pros outweigh the cons,” a senior TDP leader said. The TDP is conscious of the fact that the BJP could return to power at the Centre and it will be helpful to have an ally in Delhi. It is equally cognisant of the fact that if they reject the BJP’s overtures then their political rival YSR Congress will be the obvious choice. At the same time, the TDP leadership is worried that the BJP could prove to be a dead weight for them, especially in the Assembly election. “There is sentiment that the retributive action taken against Mr. Naidu by the State government had the BJP’s support. Also, in the last 10 years, the BJP has failed to keep the promises made to Andhra Pradesh as part of the Reorganisation Act. We will need to assess whether this anger will impact us by extension if we ally with them,” the leader added.

A section of the TDP also feels that the BJP brings little to the table in Andhra Pradesh, considering their past performance. The BJP’s vote share was less than 1% in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2019. “We are not against the alliance, but the BJP will have to address our concerns and also together we will have to frame a convincing argument for the electorate,” another senior TDP leader explained.

Both had fought the 2014 elections together when Telangana was yet to be formally separated from Andhra Pradesh. The BJP had then fought in three of the 42 seats in the united State and won all three. Following Telangana’s creation, Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats and the BJP is keen to contest anywhere between six to eight seats, sources said.

The TDP had walked out of the NDA in 2018 accusing the BJP of not keeping promises made to the State. But ever since the disastrous 2019 results, when the party could win only three Lok Sabha seats and lost the Assembly election too, it has been backpedalling from its anti-BJP stance.

