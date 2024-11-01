Chandrababu Naidu likely to pacify the disgruntled Kalinga community MLAs during his Srikakulam visit

SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s National President and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to pacify the dissatisfied MLAs Kuna Ravikumar (Amadalavalasa) and Bendalam Ashok (Ichchapuram) during his Srikakulam district tour on Friday (November 1, 2024) and Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Both belong to the Kalinga community, one of the dominant castes in the district. Mr. Kuna Ravikumar who won in 2014 and 2019 general elections has led the party in other constituencies as the president of Srikakulam Parliamentary wing by holding several protests against the alleged ‘anti people’ policies of YSRCP Government.

TDP circles and community leaders anticipated cabinet berth for Mr. Ravikumar as he had also defeated A.P. Legislative Speaker Thammineni Sitharam in Amadalavalasa. However, the party offered cabinet post only to Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

It has also given an opportunity for Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to become the Union Minister. Many Kalinga leaders aired their dissatisfaction for ignoring the community after TDP assuming power in the State. Mr. Ravikumar returned his gunman to the government saying that he did not required security as there is no threat for his life.

His symbolic expression of dissatisfaction caught the attention of everyone. Mr. Bendalam Ashok who won in 2014, 2019 and 2024 general elections continuously anticipated a cabinet post. However, the party could not provide him the post. Mr. Ashok was one among the few leaders who could win in 2019 general elections when YSRCP swept the polls. The hat-trick victory MLA’s followers are also not happy with the decision of the party high command.

“YSRCP has given top priority to the Kalinga community. It has made Mr. Sitharam as the minister. Ms. Piriya Vijaya was made Zilla Parishad chairperson. It has also given MP tickets to Perada Tilak of Kalinga community. But TDP ignored the community although it had extended its support for the victory of TDP candidates in 2024 general elections,” said a senior leader of the community.

In this background, the community leaders are expected to meet the Chief Minister during his stay at R and B Bungalow in the district headquarters.

