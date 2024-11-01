ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu likely to pacify the disgruntled Kalinga community MLAs during his Srikakulam visit

Updated - November 01, 2024 10:44 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

A.P. Chief Minister to address dissatisfaction among Kalinga community leaders in Srikakulam district tour

K Srinivasa Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

SRIKAKULAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party’s National President and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to pacify the dissatisfied MLAs Kuna Ravikumar (Amadalavalasa) and Bendalam Ashok (Ichchapuram) during his Srikakulam district tour on Friday (November 1, 2024) and Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Both belong to the Kalinga community, one of the dominant castes in the district. Mr. Kuna Ravikumar who won in 2014 and 2019 general elections has led the party in other constituencies as the president of Srikakulam Parliamentary wing by holding several protests against the alleged ‘anti people’ policies of YSRCP Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP circles and community leaders anticipated cabinet berth for Mr. Ravikumar as he had also defeated A.P. Legislative Speaker Thammineni Sitharam in Amadalavalasa. However, the party offered cabinet post only to Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has also given an opportunity for Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to become the Union Minister. Many Kalinga leaders aired their dissatisfaction for ignoring the community after TDP assuming power in the State. Mr. Ravikumar returned his gunman to the government saying that he did not required security as there is no threat for his life.

His symbolic expression of dissatisfaction caught the attention of everyone. Mr. Bendalam Ashok who won in 2014, 2019 and 2024 general elections continuously anticipated a cabinet post. However, the party could not provide him the post. Mr. Ashok was one among the few leaders who could win in 2019 general elections when YSRCP swept the polls. The hat-trick victory MLA’s followers are also not happy with the decision of the party high command.

“YSRCP has given top priority to the Kalinga community. It has made Mr. Sitharam as the minister. Ms. Piriya Vijaya was made Zilla Parishad chairperson. It has also given MP tickets to Perada Tilak of Kalinga community. But TDP ignored the community although it had extended its support for the victory of TDP candidates in 2024 general elections,” said a senior leader of the community.

In this background, the community leaders are expected to meet the Chief Minister during his stay at R and B Bungalow in the district headquarters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US