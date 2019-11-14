Chandrababu Naidu launches hunger strike against sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Sand Deeksha’, a 12-hour hunger strike against sand scarcity in the State along with building workers at Dharna Chowk in the city on November 14.

Mr. Naidu began the hunger strike by offering tributes to the portraits of building workers who had allegedly committed suicide owing to sand shortage and lack of work. Mr. Naidu also wore a garland of ‘sand packets’ offered by the Telugu Desam Party activists.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu demanded that the State government ensure seamless supply of sand for free and curbing of sand mafia that has been transporting sand to neighbouring States. He also demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for families of suicide victims and ₹10,000 allowance for building workers.

TDP had sought the support of all the political parties for the hunger strike. TDP senior leaders K. Atchannaidu and Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday invited Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to support the ‘Deeksha’ and mount pressure on the government.