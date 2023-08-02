Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for ‘undoing the good work’ done by the TDP regime

August 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KADAPA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived to a thunderous response in Pulivendula, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on August 2 (Wednesday).

Addressing a public meeting at the town junction, Mr. Naidu flayed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for “undoing the developmental activities of the past and taking the State backward by several decades.”

Citing the poor state of affairs in the agricultural sector, Mr. Naidu recalled that he had made the Rayalaseema region a horticulture hub, which had suffered a serious setback due to the “negative approach” of the YSRCP government.

“The agriculture sector is in doldrums. Be it mechanisation, micro irrigation, crop insurance, or input subsidy, the government has let down the farmers on all fronts,” he charged.

The TDP supremo announced to undo the “haphazard policies” of the incumbent government and implement the well-intended policies of the erstwhile TDP regime.

When the crowd asked Mr. Naidu to restart the Anna Canteens, he promised to relaunch them (at least one per mandal) after coming to power.

Youth merrily danced to the TDP’s theme song, ‘Psycho povali, cycle ravali’. Sweet lime farmers made a garland of the fruit and adorned it to Mr. Naidu.

MLC B. Ramgopal Reddy, Kadapa parliamentary constituency in-charge R. Sreenivasa Reddy and Pulivendula Assembly constituency in-charge M. Ravindranath Reddy (‘B.Tech’ Ravi) spoke about the “harassment” meted out to the party cadres, and said they would not be cowed by such attempts to muzzle their voice.

Tension gripped the Flower Market junction, with several YSRCP cadres arriving in four-wheelers ahead of Mr. Naidu’s arrival, who were booed and chased away by the TDP activists.

Even as the TDP leaders made elaborate arrangements in the form of audio systems and lighting, the police initially denied permission to hold a public meeting.

Notwithstanding the confusion, the local leaders insisted on their move, and said the public meeting would be conducted as per schedule, come what may.