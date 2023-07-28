Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at ‘deliberate neglect’ of irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh by the YSRCP government

July 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu says he will visit irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh to expose the “inefficiency and indifferent approach of the YSRCP government” in taking them forward.

Addressing the media at the party office in Mangalagiri, near here, on July 28 (Friday), Mr. Naidu said he would tour the State in order to create awareness among people about the “deliberate neglect of the irrigation projects by the State government.”

“Due to sheer inefficiency of the YSRCP government and its reverse tendering policy, the irrigation projects, more particularly the Polavaram project, have remained incomplete. The reverse tendering policy is a retrograde step,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“I shall visit every irrigation project, and tell people about the injustice and betrayal done by the YSRCP government. ”N. Chandrababu NaiduTDP national president

“My pain and agony is for the well-being of the people of the State. I shall visit every project, and tell people about the injustice and betrayal done by the YSRCP government,” the TDP chief said, adding, ”I shall not leave them (the government) until they reveal the truth.”

Dwelling at length on the Polavaram project, Mr. Naidu said that the TDP government had completed 72% of the project works by spending ₹11,537 crore. The TDP dispensation had also ensured that the DPR-2 worth ₹55,548 crore was approved by the Union government, he added.

“But the present YSRCP government has spent a meagre ₹4,611 crore on the project. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy has forgotten about the project displaced families (PDFs) immediately after coming to power,” Mr. Naidu said.

But of the faulty decisions of the YSRCP government, the Polavaram irrigation project would have been completed by 2020, Mr. Naidu said, adding, “The Chief Minister has to be blamed for the delay in the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State.”

Interlinking of rivers

Referring to the interlinking of rivers, the former Chief Minister said that the State would have progressed on all fronts had the plans of the TDP government fructified.

“If all the 69 rivers in the State are linked to the Polavaram project, the water woes will come to an end forever,” Mr. Naidu asserted.