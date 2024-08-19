Chandrababu Naidu kickstarts projects worth ₹3,683 crore, to create over 15,280 new jobs in Sri City

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu kickstarted projects worth ₹3,683 crore at Sri City Industrial Zone in Satyavedu constituency of Tirupati district on Monday.

Taking part in the ‘Progress Celebrations 2024’, Mr. Naidu laid the foundation stone for eight new companies, inaugurated 16 manufacturing units and witnessed the signing of MoUs between Sri City and five more companies, signalling a commitment to further growth.

The new ventures that collectively bring in a total investment of ₹3,683 crore are expected to create over 15,280 new jobs in the backward region. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly-built fire station and laid the foundation stone for the new ‘Hi-Tech Police Station’, adding new infrastructure and safety features within the Sri City compound.

Mr. Naidu commended Sri City Chairman C. Srini Raju and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy for transforming the once-barren region into a global model for industrial development, and turning it into a haven for investments. He also made special reference to the greenery initiatives, which have had a telling impact on its cooler climate.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting investors, focusing on enhancing speed of doing business and reducing costs. Industries Minister T.G. Bharat announced the government’s plan to bring out a new industrial policy, making it easier, faster and affordable to invest in the State.

Home Minister Vangalapudu Anitha tied a ‘rakhi’ to Mr. Naidu’s wrist, marking the auspicious occasion of ‘Sravana Pournami’. District MLAs Koneti Adimulam (Satyavedu) and Nelavala Vijayasri (Sullurpeta) accompanied Mr. Naidu in the series of programmes.

Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj, Industries Director Cherukuri Sridhar, Director General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, DG (State Disaster Response and Fire Services) Madireddy Pratap, Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) Shemushi Bajpai, and Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu were present.