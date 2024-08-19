GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu kickstarts projects worth ₹3,683 crore, to create over 15,280 new jobs in Sri City

The CM reaffirms his government’s commitment to supporting investors, focusing on enhancing speed of doing business and reducing costs

Published - August 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Sri City (Tirupati district)

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha tying a ‘rakhi’ to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Sri City in Tirupati district on Monday, on the occasion of Sravana Pournami.

Home Minister V. Anitha tying a ‘rakhi’ to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Sri City in Tirupati district on Monday, on the occasion of Sravana Pournami.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu kickstarted projects worth ₹3,683 crore at Sri City Industrial Zone in Satyavedu constituency of Tirupati district on Monday.

Taking part in the ‘Progress Celebrations 2024’, Mr. Naidu laid the foundation stone for eight new companies, inaugurated 16 manufacturing units and witnessed the signing of MoUs between Sri City and five more companies, signalling a commitment to further growth.

The new ventures that collectively bring in a total investment of ₹3,683 crore are expected to create over 15,280 new jobs in the backward region. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly-built fire station and laid the foundation stone for the new ‘Hi-Tech Police Station’, adding new infrastructure and safety features within the Sri City compound.

Mr. Naidu commended Sri City Chairman C. Srini Raju and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy for transforming the once-barren region into a global model for industrial development, and turning it into a haven for investments. He also made special reference to the greenery initiatives, which have had a telling impact on its cooler climate.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting investors, focusing on enhancing speed of doing business and reducing costs. Industries Minister T.G. Bharat announced the government’s plan to bring out a new industrial policy, making it easier, faster and affordable to invest in the State.

Home Minister Vangalapudu Anitha tied a ‘rakhi’ to Mr. Naidu’s wrist, marking the auspicious occasion of ‘Sravana Pournami’. District MLAs Koneti Adimulam (Satyavedu) and Nelavala Vijayasri (Sullurpeta) accompanied Mr. Naidu in the series of programmes.

Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj, Industries Director Cherukuri Sridhar, Director General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, DG (State Disaster Response and Fire Services) Madireddy Pratap, Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) Shemushi Bajpai, and Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / investments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.