Chandrababu Naidu is an exemplary leader who made a mark in national politics, says former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda

February 11, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Supreme Court judge V. Gopala Gowda released a book on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, titled ‘Maha Swaapnikudu’ (A Great Visionary), here on February 11 (Sunday).

It was published by Koduri Venkat, an NRI, and authored by journalist P. Vikram.

On the occasion, Mr. Gowda said that Mr. Naidu had earned a distinction for himself in politics since his days as a Youth Congress leader in the late 1970s and then from his eventful stint in the TDP formed by his father-in-law and former Chief Miniter N.T. Rama Rao.

He said that Mr. Naidu was an active politician right from Day-1, and he was one of the few leaders who called the shots in national politics.

Especially, Mr. Naidu played a key role in the elevation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, H.D. Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral to the Prime Minister’s post, Mr. Gopala Gowda said. Those were the years when Mr. Naidu chaired the United Front and went on to support the NDA, he added.

Besides, Mr. Naidu was an exemplary leader dedicated to the development of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh and welfare of the masses, and continued to strive for the well-being of the residuary State of A.P., for which he deserved accolades.

TDP ex officio Polit Bureau member T.D. Janardhan, former Minister N. Raghu Ram, and former MLA N. Rajakumari spoke.

