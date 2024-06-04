Chandrababu Naidu improves upon his victory margin of 2019 in Kuppam

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s victory margin of 48,184 votes in Kuppam Assembly constituency over his rival has exceeded his 2019 margin which was 47,121 votes.

With this victory, Mr. Naidu has won his eighth term as MLA from Kuppam. Despite initial narrow margins during the counting process, Mr. Naidu’s lead substantially increased in the middle rounds. His rival was MLC K.R.J. Bharath of the YSR Congress Party.

Over the past five years, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Kuppam over a hundred times, while Mr. Naidu made just over 20 visits. Both Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to appoint Mr. Bharath as a Cabinet Minister if the people of Kuppam voted him to power.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy repeatedly asserted that Mr. Naidu’s defeat in Kuppam was inevitable. In response, Mr. Naidu confidently projected a majority of “1 lakh votes” for himself in Kuppam in the 2024 elections. Although he visited Kuppam before the election notification, he maintained his tradition of refraining from self-campaigning in Kuppam after the notification, a practice he has upheld since 1999.

For the first time, Mr. Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari made a series of visits to Kuppam, campaigning for the TDP in the aftermath of his arrest last year. Again, it was from Kuppam that Nara Lokesh, the MLA-designate from Mangalagiri and the TDP general secretary, launched his Yuva Galam padayatra last year.

Tensions flared briefly at Kuppam bus stand as supporters of the TDP and YSRCP engaged in heated arguments as the counting of votes was on. However, police quickly intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

