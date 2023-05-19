ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu ignored promises made to villagers in Sattenapalli, says AP Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

May 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Friday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu ignored his promises after leaving Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Sattenapalli on Friday, Mr. Rambabu said when Mr. Naidu visited the constituency recently, he promised to provide financial assistance for the well-being and education of certain residents of a Dalit colony at Kantepudi village. In reality, however, the TDP leader did nothing for them. 

Elaborating on his allegation, Mr. Rambabu said that at Kantepudi village in Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency, Mr. Naidu interacted with certain Dalit women. He promised one N. Lakshmi, who is disabled, a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh and a tricycle. He also interacted with Y. Lavanya, another resident, and promised her help to pursue higher education. “After Mr. Naidu completed his visit at Sattenapalli, TDP party leaders invited them to their head office and asked them to join their party. But, the women declined and firmly said they would continue in the YSRCP. Hence, the TDP did not extend them the financial support.” 

Saying that the TDP helped those who criticised him, Mr. Rambabu said, “For instance, Mr. Naidu gave ₹2 lakh to Turaka Gangamma, who lost her son in an accident while cleaning a tank in Sattenapalli ... Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan gave her ₹4 lakh, because she criticised me. But, neither Mr. Naidu nor Mr. Pawan Kalyan gave a single rupee to [the family of] another victim of the same incident. Pallapu Rosaiah lost his son in the same accident. On the other hand, the YSRCP gave ₹2.5 lakh to each of these two families.” 

