Chandrababu Naidu, his Cabinet must ensure that poll promises are kept, say supporters

The new government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should make development of the State its primary focus, its supporters said.

Mr. Naidu and his Cabinet must ensure that they deliver on all of their election promises and complete all pending projects at the earliest, including construction of the capital city of Amaravati.

The TDP activists and supporters, who gathered in large numbers at LED screens erected at various places for telecast of the swearing-in ceremony, expressed their happiness at the victory of Mr. Naidu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the elections.

LED screens were erected at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada Railway Station, Alankar Centre, S.R.K. Engineering College, Polytechnic College Grounds, Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium, Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam and a few other places, said Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Officials erected LED screens across the State and arranged for live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

“Andhra Pradesh has been without a capital for the last five years. Mr. Naidu should take steps for construction of the capital immediately,” said Srishita, a student.

People watching the proceedings on the LED screens at various public places discussed the thumping majority won by the NDA and how the election unfolded. Many were engrossed in analysing the distribution of Cabinet berths among the TDP, JSP and BJP and how they were looking forward to the first Assembly session under the new government.

The onlookers cheered as they watched Mr. Naidu take oath as Chief Minister, followed by JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

“The government should focus on completion of the Polavaram project, achieving Special Category Status (SCS), creation of jobs for unemployed youth and reopening of Anna Canteens,” said Sudhakar, a youth.

“I’m glad that Mr. Naidu has announced Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. The government should take steps for completion of the capital city and render justice to farmers who parted with their lands for the capital,” said Suryaprakash Rao, a farmer.

TDP, JSP and BJP activists celebrated the day by distributing sweets among the public at many places.