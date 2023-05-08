ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak about farmers’ woes, says Jakkampudi Raja

May 08, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Raja has reminded that Mr. Naidu had ignored agriculture by treating it as a ‘non-priority sector’ during his term as Chief Minister.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

YSRCP East Godavari District President and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Sunday stated that TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to question the State government on farmers’ woes.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Raja has reminded that Mr. Naidu had ignored agriculture by treating it as a ‘non-priority sector’ during his term as Chief Minister.

“Mr. Naidu, who toured across the Godavari region last week, gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the State government and threatened to stage a protest against the delay in paddy procurement. He must note that the paddy procurement commenced on April 16 and it was never halted”, said Mr. Raja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do admit that the agriculture crops in the 13 districts have been affected by the recent rains. However, we have responded to the consequences of the rains without any delay”, claimed Mr. Raja.

Mr. Raja has lamented that Mr. Naidu’s tour in the Godavari region was to meet TDP leaders - Adireddi Appa Rao and Mr. Srinivas and It was not aimed at the farmers’ woes. EOM 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US