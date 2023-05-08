HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak about farmers’ woes, says Jakkampudi Raja

May 08, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

YSRCP East Godavari District President and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Sunday stated that TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to question the State government on farmers’ woes.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Raja has reminded that Mr. Naidu had ignored agriculture by treating it as a ‘non-priority sector’ during his term as Chief Minister.

“Mr. Naidu, who toured across the Godavari region last week, gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the State government and threatened to stage a protest against the delay in paddy procurement. He must note that the paddy procurement commenced on April 16 and it was never halted”, said Mr. Raja.

“We do admit that the agriculture crops in the 13 districts have been affected by the recent rains. However, we have responded to the consequences of the rains without any delay”, claimed Mr. Raja.

Mr. Raja has lamented that Mr. Naidu’s tour in the Godavari region was to meet TDP leaders - Adireddi Appa Rao and Mr. Srinivas and It was not aimed at the farmers’ woes. EOM 

