Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in IRR, sand mining and liquor scam cases

January 11, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday got a major relief as the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment, sand mining and liquor scam cases.

While pronouncing the orders in separate petitions, Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao restrained Mr. Naidu from making any comments that would influence the probe into those cases and passed certain directions to the CID regarding further inquiry into the role of the accused.

Mr. Naidu had earlier got bail from the High Court in the skill development scam case, which has been challenged by the State in the Supreme Court. He was in the Rajahmundry central jail for 53 days.

