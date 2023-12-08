Chandrababu Naidu flags ‘serious lapses’ in draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh

December 08, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the names of deceased voters are still found In the draft electoral rolls.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer M.K. Meena on December 8 (Friday), TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said it was disturbing to note such serious lapses in the draft rolls.

In several constituencies, the prescribed procedure was not being followed, he alleged, and added that it was apprehended that bulk deletion of voters’ names was being carried out at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The deletion of voters’ names was being done against the provisions of the Registration of Electoral Rolls, 1960.

Any deletion should be only through Form-7 and no bulk applications should be entertained either physically or through online, Mr. Naidu said. “In fact, the objector is ordained to give evidence against the voter whom he is objecting to. However, in some constituencies, the names of voters are being removed even if they are listed on a white paper without Form-7, or through bulk applications without rejecting them under Rule 17, or without conducting field verification,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the names of voters owing their allegiance to the opposition parties were being removed in utter disregard to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Even one month after declaration of the draft voters’ list, no action has been taken on the many objections raised,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and urged the CEO to take steps to rectify the lapses soon.

