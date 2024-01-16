GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu flags ‘blatant addition of fake voters’ across Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of such voters have been added in Chandragiri constituency, alleges the TDP chief

January 16, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the “blatant addition of fake voters by the ruling YSRCP across the State” to win the ensuing general elections.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after calling on ailing Pulivarthi Nani, the party’s Chandragiri constituency in-charge, on Tuesday.

Mr. Nani had suffered some rashes on his skin after he doused himself with petrol while staging a demonstration at the RDO’s office recently over the fake voters’ issue.

Mr. Naidu alleged that thousands of fake voters had been added in the Chandragiri constituency, in which his native Naravaripalle was present. “Though the Election Commission of India raised objections and pulled up the district Collector, nothing has changed,” he said.

The TDP chief recalled instances such as a single person having votes in three booths and changing of polling stations to other villages, and alleged that the village secretariat staff were involved in the entire process. “Bogus ID cards are being issued to the voters. I have not seen such a degradation in politics so far,” he said.

Mr. Naidu warned that the party would lodge complaints with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) against the erring officers who were known to be hand-in-glove with the ruling party leaders.

