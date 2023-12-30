Chandrababu Naidu expresses solidarity with striking Anganwadi workers at Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh

December 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor district)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his solidarity with the agitating Anganwadi workers, and assured to address their issues by including them in the party manifesto.

As a part of his three-day tour of his Kuppam constituency, Mr. Naidu on December 30 (Saturday) visited the venue where the Anganwadi workers had been staging dharna, and expressed outrage over the government’s inaction even 20 days after the agitation started. Recalling that their wages had been revised twice during the TDP term, Mr. Naidu condemned the indifferent attitude of the YSRCP government.

“If this government turns a deaf ear to their just demands, the TDP, upon coming to power soon, will render justice to them,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that the show-cause notice served on them would have no impact.

“You are fighting for your rights. If you are removed from service, I will reappoint you soon after I become the Chief Minister,” Mr. Naidu promised, recalling that he had never threatened any group or individual of dire consequences during his stint.