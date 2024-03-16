Chandrababu Naidu exhorts people to save Andhra Pradesh from YSRCP 

March 16, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said there is a dire need for a judicial system that can effectively regulate the other democratic systems when they do not work as per the Constitution.

Addressing a workshop of the TDP’s legal cell meeting here on March 16 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu observed that usually leaders seek votes from people during elections, but during the YSRCP regime, the leaders had to request the officials concerned to reveal the number of cases filed against them.

Mr. Naidu said several cases were filed against him in the recent months, and that he sought details thereof from the Director General of Police in order to mention them in the disclosures to be made as per Election Commission of India (ECI) norms.

Mr. Naidu said if there was no judiciary, he would not be delivering his speech in the programme, and pointed out that even lawyers faced a lot of trouble in the last five years. The situation was such that they approached the courts for justice.

During the local body elections, many candidates could not file their nominations and the results were manipulated in the ruling party’s favour, he alleged.

Even the State Election Commissioner had no protection and was forced to seek the Central government’s help.

The TDP chief said as the election schedule was announced, every person should come forward to save the State from the YSRCP, and advocates play a crucial role in it. The NDA would win the elections both at the Centre and in A.P., he added.

