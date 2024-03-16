GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu exhorts people to save Andhra Pradesh from YSRCP 

The TDP chief says there is a dire need for a judicial system that can effectively regulate the other democratic wings when they do not work as per Constitution

March 16, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the party’s legal cell meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the party’s legal cell meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said there is a dire need for a judicial system that can effectively regulate the other democratic systems when they do not work as per the Constitution.

Addressing a workshop of the TDP’s legal cell meeting here on March 16 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu observed that usually leaders seek votes from people during elections, but during the YSRCP regime, the leaders had to request the officials concerned to reveal the number of cases filed against them.

Mr. Naidu said several cases were filed against him in the recent months, and that he sought details thereof from the Director General of Police in order to mention them in the disclosures to be made as per Election Commission of India (ECI) norms.

Mr. Naidu said if there was no judiciary, he would not be delivering his speech in the programme, and pointed out that even lawyers faced a lot of trouble in the last five years. The situation was such that they  approached the courts for justice.

During the local body elections, many candidates could not file their nominations and the results were manipulated in the ruling party’s favour, he alleged.

Even the State Election Commissioner had no protection and was forced to seek the Central government’s help.

The TDP chief said as the election schedule was announced, every person should come forward to save the State from the YSRCP, and advocates play a crucial role in it. The NDA would win the elections both at the Centre and in A.P., he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.