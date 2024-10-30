Chandrababu Naidu discusses Vision-2047 document with NITI Aayog CEO

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog led by its CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he and the Niti Aayog team discussed the shaping of the Vision 2047 document which would cover multiple sectors, and the roadmap for a ‘healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh’.

“Our Vision 2047 blueprint includes inputs from over 1.80 million citizens. It spans 12 sectors and places a special focus on achieving zero poverty,” Mr. Naidu said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Araku and Tirupati regions would be developed as Ayurveda hubs, while Amaravati, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Kakinada and Nellore would be developed as ‘growth hubs’. Three coastal economic zones would be identified and 25 industrial zones would be developed across three economic corridors spanning 15 sectors. In the education sector, the goal would be to achieve a zero-dropout rate. Other goals include improvement in the quality of healthcare and education and increasing farmers’ income, the Chief Minister outlined.

“Previously, one IT professional per family achieved improved per capita income and quality of life. Now, our goal is to bring about a revolutionary change with ‘one family, one entrepreneur’,” Mr. Naidu said.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials of the State government and NITI Aayog took part in the deliberations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.