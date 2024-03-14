GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into APPSC Gorup-I exam fiasco

The APPSC was systematically destroyed during the five-year rule of the YSRCP, alleges the TDP national president

March 14, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities committed in the conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I mains examination in 2018, which has been annulled by the High Court. 

In a release on March 14 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said that the APPSC was “systematically destroyed” during the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘exploiting’ the APPSC for political gains, which led to the scandal that ruined the lives of unemployed youth. 

Mr. Naidu alleged that Group-I posts were given to the close associates of the YSRCP. The consequence was denial of rightful opportunities to the deserving candidates, he said and demanded that APPSC Chairman D. Gautam Sawang and Secretary (FAC) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu should be suspended for dereliction of duty. 

The investigation should be handed over to the CBI to expose the complicity of the high-ranking officials, Mr. Naidu added.

