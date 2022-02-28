Chandrababu Naidu condoles death of Yadlapati Venkat Rao

Chandrababu Naidu described Venkat Rao as a fatherly figure in Andhra Pradesh politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of senior TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Yadlapati Venkat Rao.

Mr. Naidu described Venkat Rao as a fatherly figure in Andhra Pradesh politics and said he served as a Minister and in various other capacities in his long and idealistic political career.

In a statement on February 28, the TDP chief said Yadlapati’s life and time would serve as an inspiring example for the young generation. He brought glory to all the posts he adorned in his impressive career. Venkat Rao served as a Zilla Parishad chairperson, Minister and Rajya Sabha member, he said.

Mr. Naidu recalled the bond he had with the former Minister. Venkat Rao would be remembered as a rare personality in politics, he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, condoled the death of Yadlapati Venkat Rao and called him a political stalwart.