Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government would review all the criminal cases registered during the YSR Congress regime as part of its vindictive politics, and punish the police officers who foisted false cases on thousands of persons. He asserted that the lawlessness which prevailed in 2019-24 was due to the police-criminal-nexus that was exacerbated by the connivance of some YSRCP leaders who were out to settle political scores.

The situation was one of its kind where a leader with a criminal record (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) helmed the State of affairs as the Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu said, while comparing him to the Columbian politician and drug lord Pablo Escobar who unsettled the country’s democratic government and whose illegal drug trade spread across continents.

“Going by the sheer number of murders, physical attacks and offences against women and girls that took place in 2019-24, the rampant ganja and drug businesses, politically-motivated criminal cases booked against those who questioned the YSRCP Government’s excesses (including Mr. Naidu himself, his son Lokesh and Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan) during that period, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not fit to be in politics”, Mr. Naidu said, releasing a white paper on ‘law & order that prevailed in the State between 2019 and 2024’ in the Legislative Assembly on July 25.

Mr. Naidu said the NDA Government would sternly deal with the ganja menace and strive to provide alternative livelihoods to those cultivating the crop, and it would have ‘zero — tolerance’ to crimes.

He insisted that the cold-blooded killing of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s paternal uncle) which remained a mystery, the murder of a driver by YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar and door-delivery of the body at the slain individual’s house, murder of nearly 300 persons belonging to the Backward Classes, the Kodi-Kathi drama enacted by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the recent alleged attempt to murder him with a stone during an election campaign in Vijayawada city, abuse of the judges who were discharging their duties, abetment of the suicide by former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao for alleged illegal possession of furniture that belonged to the government, custodial torture of K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju etc. reflected the sadistic mindset of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cronies.

Further, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said what people went through from 2019 to 2024 was ‘State terrorism’, which was the result of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s penchant for power and his tendency to go to extreme lengths for the sake of it.

The most conspicuous thing during the YSRCP rule was the subjugation of police officers who refused to blindly follow the government’s dictates, by sending them to ‘vacancy reserve’ that typically lasted for several months during which period salaries were not paid, and mounting pressure on them through other means, Mr. Naidu observed.

He told people’s representatives to not do anything as a tit-for-tat for what they might have endured, lest the government should land in trouble. A vast majority of the members stood up when Mr. Naidu sought to know who among them were implicated in cases.

