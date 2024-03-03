Chandrababu Naidu can create at least 20 lakh jobs if TDP is voted to power: Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan

March 03, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan on Sunday said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu can create at least 20 lakh jobs in A.P. with his vision if TDP was voted to power in upcoming general elections.

Several YSRCP local leaders joined TDP in his presence in Rajam of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that youngsters were completely fed up with the lack of job opportunities in the State.

“Mr. Chandrababu had created nearly 40 lakh jobs by encouraging software industry, service sector and other firms when he was Chief Minister. He will be able to create economic activity with his developmental agenda if TDP is returned to power. I request all youngsters and their family members to vote for TDP for a bright future for themselves as well as State,” said Mr. Muralimohan.