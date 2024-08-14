GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu calls upon TDP cadre to hoist national flag at their houses on August 15

The Central and State governments are moving forward with the sole aim of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra Pradesh and Vision-2047, says the Chief Minister

Published - August 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the TDP cadre to hoist the national flag at their houses as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme on August 15, marking the 78th Independence Day.

Hoisting the national flag at every house will instil patriotism among the people, Mr. Naidu said during a teleconference with the village-level TDP activists on August 14 (Wednesday). 

He called upon the TDP activists to make everyone a partner in the development of the nation so that an impression could be created that castes, religions and regions were equal. He said that both the Central and the State governments were moving forward with the sole aim of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra Pradesh and Vision-2047. 

Mr. Naidu said the Telugu people should feel proud that the Tricolour was designed by Pingali Venkaiah, hailing from Bhatlapenumarru near Machilipatnam. He stressed the need for concerted efforts to take the nation forward.

“As promised, the A.P. Land Titling Act has been abolished. The process of filling 16,347 vacant posts through a Mega DSC is set in motion. The stage has been set for the skill census, and sand is being supplied to the people free of cost. Anna Canteens will be reopened on August 15” he said.

The TDP national president said that the party was moving ahead with an action plan to give nominated posts to those who had made sacrifices for the party, on merit basis. 

