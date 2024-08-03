Chandrababu Naidu calls for result-oriented approach in implementing women and child welfare schemes

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to chalk out plans implementing women and child welfare schemes with a result-oriented approach.

At a review meeting on women and child Welfare on Friday, Mr. Naidu set a target that the results should be achieved in a year.

He enquired about the status of ‘Balamritam’, ‘Amrita Hastm’, ‘Gorumuddha’, ‘Bala Sanjeevani, etc. schemes introduced by the TDP government in 2014.

The officials informed him that a total of 55,607 Anganwadi centres were functioning in the State. Of these, 48,770 were main centres and the remaining 6,837 were mini centres. About 8,311 centres were functioning in the tribal areas, thy said.

When the TDP was in power from 2014-19, it had set a target of constructing 12,496 centres during its tenure, and the works were initiated. By 2019, about construction of 6,119 centres were completed and another 2,800 in different phases of construction.

However, during the last five years, there was no focus on the construction of the Anganwadi centres. The previous YSRCP government had sanctioned 2,048 new Anganwadi centres but completed only 18. Also, there was no progress in the upgradation of the centres. As many as 14,597 centres did not have toilets and there was no power supply to 8,455 centres, the officials said.

Responding to it, Mr. Naidu asked them to make the best use of the Central and State governments’ funds for creating infrastructure at the Anganwadi centres. He also wanted them to open as many women’s hostels as possible in the State.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to come out with innovative ideas that help in achieving the best results. Mere implementation of the schemes would not suffice, but targets should be achieved in a year. A total revamp of the department was necessary, he added.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani and officials were present.

