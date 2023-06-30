Chandrababu Naidu calls for a close watch on the process of revision of electoral rolls

June 30, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday told the party cadres to fight against the entry of bogus voters and removal of names of the TDP voters from the electoral rolls allegedly by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“The YSRCP will resort to many such electoral malpractices in the months ahead due to its fear of losing the 2024 elections, and it has started doing it,” Mr. Naidu alleged, calling for a close watch on the process of revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing a review meeting along with State party president and MLA K. Atchannaidu on voter verification taken up by the TDP, Mr. Naidu said a complaint had been lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against the bogus voters, whose number stood around 20 lakh, along with evidence.

He pointed out that there were several instances of removal of the names of people supporting the TDP from the electoral rolls, retaining of names of dead voters in the voter’ list and transfer of votes from one booth to another against norms.

The TDP cadres should educate the voters about the malicious campaign unleashed by YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said, and insisted that the CEO take the derelict officers and staff to task lest the electoral rolls should be replete with discrepancies.