Chandrababu Naidu back-stabbed NTR to build his political career, alleges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

January 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had “exploited and eliminated” his father-in-law and TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao to build his political career and come to power.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after launching the week-long celebrations to mark an increase in the social pension amounts under the ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’, on the Arts College campus in the city.

“Mr. Naidu had exploited NTR in every way to come to power in the combined State. He had back-stabbed NTR, and later eliminated him to gain sympathy and political mileage,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

Referring to the death of persons in various programmes attended by Mr. Naidu, the Chief Minister said. “Be it the Godavari Pushkaralu or the Kandukuru meeting, the TDP chief’s publicity has claimed the lives of innocent people. The Opposition leader is branding the deaths as sacrifices made by the victims for the TDP,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

Referring to the social welfare pensions, the Chief Minister said that 64 lakh families would benefit from the ₹250 hike effected for all types of pensions. “The State government is providing monthly pension ranging from ₹2,750 to ₹10,000,” he said.

“The annual spending on social pensions during the TDP term was ₹400 crore during 2014-19. Since 2019, we have spent ₹62,500 crore on pensions alone. While 39 lakh families had been provided pension during the TDP term, the number of beneficiaries increased to 64 lakh now,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that 14,500 house site pattas would soon be handed over to the eligible families.

Referring to the state of politics in the recent years in the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The politics of the Opposition have stooped to a new low.”